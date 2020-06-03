City of Beckley receives grant to hire additional police officers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –The City of Beckley will soon be able to hire additional police officers thanks to a grant. The U.S Department of Justice, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services gave the City of Beckley a $625,000 grant for 75 percent salary reimbursement over a three-year period for the hiring of five officers.
According to a news release Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian, the grant funding will help the Beckley Police Department enhance policing strategies and tactics and goes a long way in providing extra personnel to conduct proactive patrols and engage in more positive interactions with our community. The additional officers were obtained to allow the Beckley Police Department to implement community policing approaches to address specific crime and problem areas with additional resources.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold released the following statement on the grant:
“The grant award has come at an excellent time because we are holding our police officer hiring test at the end of this month. With the application and training process taking at least one year before an officer can be released on their own, this funding could not have come at a better time. We see crime issues which arise with direct correlation to the drug epidemic that has swept across our nation and devastated local communities. Additionally the importance of enhancing our police – community relations is on the forefront of importance and having the increased resources will allow us to focus on these priority areas.”Rob Rappold, Beckley Mayor