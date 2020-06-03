City of Beckley receives grant to hire additional police officers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –The City of Beckley will soon be able to hire additional police officers thanks to a grant. The U.S Department of Justice, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services gave the City of Beckley a $625,000 grant for 75 percent salary reimbursement over a three-year period for the hiring of five officers.

According to a news release Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian, the grant funding will help the Beckley Police Department enhance policing strategies and tactics and goes a long way in providing extra personnel to conduct proactive patrols and engage in more positive interactions with our community. The additional officers were obtained to allow the Beckley Police Department to implement community policing approaches to address specific crime and problem areas with additional resources.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold released the following statement on the grant: