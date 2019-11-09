City of Beckley to hold fall leaf pickup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For those who have leaves piling up, there is a chance to get rid of them.

The City of Beckley is holding a fall leaf pickup on Monday, November 18. Leaves must be in plastic bags. Brush or limbs can also be picked-up, but they can be no more than two inches in diameter.

Jerry Stump, the Director of Public Works for the City of Beckley, said the leaves will be used for compost.

“We’ll just use end loaders and load it into trucks, and haul it to our landfill where then we’ll bust the bags and it’ll be in a compost for the leaves,” Stump explained.

All bags must be within five feet of the curb to be picked up.