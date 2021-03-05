City of Beckley working to fix potholes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — “They are horrible they totally destroy your vehicle up and they just need to be fixed,” Brenda, from Beckley stated.

It is that time of year again when potholes become a huge concern while driving, and it is important to be aware of them because they damage your car.

“Yeah I don’t like them my car is little and it messes up my tires, and yeah I don’t like them, Mallory Meece stated.

Crews with the City Beckley Public Works Department were out fixing potholes. They use a recycling asphalt machine to patch up the holes. Jerry Stump is the Director of Public Works in Beckley.

“Well we already started, we’ve been here part of February when we were plowing snow and we have days like this we were able to get out and start patching with our recycle patch machine,” Stump said.

Troy Cox is a District Director of AAA. According to a survey done in 2017, drivers can pay anywhere between $250 to a $1,000 in repairs to their cars. He provided this tip to help avoid putting a dent in your wallet.

“The best advice that I can give is, when you can physically in the car avoid the pothole by not running over it please do. But only if you can do that safely,” Cox said.

Cox also suggested to be aware of small amounts of standing water in the roadways because that can also indicate a deep pothole.

Stump said you should always slow down when you see a pothole. He also said if you see one in Beckley city limits, call his office.