City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College form “Bluefield Regional Sports Authority”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College are working together to keep home sporting events in Bluefield. They established the Bluefield Regional Sports Authority. Through this agreement, the City and College will work together to use their athletic facilities.

City Attorney Colin Cline said it is important to keep local college athletic competitions local, instead of traveling to other cities.

“Our primary focus is in making sure that our local college, the college that is head quartered in the city of Bluefield, is playing and using those sports facilities as their home facilities,” Cline said.

Cline said currently Mitchell Stadium is being used by three local schools, but next football season they will coordinate to allow Bluefield State College to play on the field as well.