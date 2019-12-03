City of Bluefield community rocks around Christmas tree at annual lighting ceremony

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Families from across the City of Bluefield were ‘Rockin’ around the Christmas tree Monday, December 2, letting the Christmas spirit ring at a tree lighting ceremony in downtown.

Gail Satterfield is the chair of the Bluefield Beautification Commission. The ceremony was typically held at Rotary Green each year, but as it grew so much over the years, they chose Downtown since it was a bigger space.

“We always do this the Monday after Thanksgiving and just sort of kicks it off for everybody,” Satterfield said. “The lights are already downtown and our Holiday of Lights is already open and it’s just an exciting time for everybody.”

People held hot chocolate between their mittens while the snow fell, keeping them warm as they listened to some Christmas carols performed by Whitethorn and Memorial Elementary students, lead by principals Brittany Anderson and Becky Peers.

“For the past couple of weeks we’ve been practicing Frosty the Snowman, Jingle Bells, We wish you a Merry Christmas, and whenever we play that music, the kids get really excited because they know Santa Clause is around the corner,” Anderson said.

The tree will remain lit for the remainder of the month. It is located next to the “Tailyard” Dog Park on Princeton Avenue.