City of Bluefield Fire Department giving out smoke detectors

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield Fire Department will give smoke alarms to those who cannot afford to buy them or are physically unable to install them.

A few years ago, the department received a grant allowing them to give free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to people in Mercer County. Lt. Scottie Dingus told 59 News, since the program grew, they are now able to give them to anyone, no matter the surrounding county in which people live.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Bluefield citizen, McDowell County citizen or citizens from Raleigh County or Tazewell County, a life is a life,” Lt. Dingus said. “If giving these alarms out saves a life, then that is what we’ll do.”

To claim one of these alarms, people can stop by the City of Bluefield Fire Department during normal shift hours.