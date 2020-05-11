City of Bluefield firefighters build UV light box to sanitize N-95 masks

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – In a time when protective equipment is scarce, a hand-made ultraviolet chamber sterilizes N-95 masks for City of Bluefield firefighters so they can safely be re-worn.

Lieutenant Scottie Dingus said it is the result of a DIY project created by a fire rescue company in Colorado that was emailed to stations across the country, including West Virginia.

People on one of his shifts were eager to take on the task.

“Once they got the instructions, they pretty much just went out and bought the plywood, aluminum foil, UV lights and stuff like that,” Lt. Dingus said. “Once it’s made, you put a mask in and cook it for ten minutes, and that will kill 99.9% of the virus.”

The method allows them to re-use a mask up to 10 times.

Firefighters are not the only Bluefield city employees who use these UV boxes; the men on their shift also built them for the police department and sanitation department.

“The ideal situation is to use a mask and throw it away, unfortunately it’s not the ideal world anymore,” Lt. Dingus added. ‘They’re very scarce and hard to come across. So by taking a mask disinfecting it, it’s helping protect us and protect our patients also.”

They want to thank the Community Foundation of the Virginia’s for providing the money to make them.