City of Bluefield Municipal Court to reopen on May 27

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — After being closed for almost two months, the City of Bluefield’s municipal court will re-open on May 27, 2020.

City attorney, Colin Cline, said 50 to 100 people typically pack the board room for municipal court twice a month. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, a maximum of ten people will be allowed inside and must sit six feet apart from each other.

“It’s nice to be able to get that going,” Cline told 59 News. “A lot of people have had their cases sitting in limbo for several months, so we’re getting back to business as usual.”

If the court room reaches capacity, people will have to wait outside until their case is called. Plexi glass shields will also be placed in front of judges and staff for extra protection.