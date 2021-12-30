City of Bluefield offers safe COIVD-19 alternatives for New Year’s Eve celebrations

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – With New Year’s Eve approaching quickly, you should consider COVID safety before making your party plans. If you’re looking for a safer option, the city of Bluefield’s Lemon Drop is an example of a COVID-safe option to celebrate new years.

The celebration is outdoors, which greatly decreases the risk of catching or spreading COVID. Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell, said if you really want to avoid the crowds, you can even watch the fireworks show from your car.

“Well this is open. It’s outdoors. We are suggesting social distancing and masks,” Blackwell explained. You can sit in your car and watch the fireworks in that.”

The seven day average of COVID cases topped 267,000 on Tuesday, and the CDC warns that attending large, indoor, new year’s gatherings will greatly increase your risk of contracting the virus.

Blackwell told 59 New the Lemon Drop won’t be serving food or drinks this year due to increased risk and public concern about spreading COVID.

“I think people are concerned about COVID, and like I said this is a safe way that they can celebrate the new year and be kind of safe with it,” said Blackwell.

While some may be critical of increased regulation or changes surrounding new year’s celebrations, Blackwell said the overwhelming majority of feedback the city of Bluefield has received has been positive. And she’s looking forward to another fun, and safe year of watching the lemon drop in Downtown Bluefield.

“People are really glad that the city is doing something.” Blackwell said. “And plus, the holiday of lights will be open that night as well. So you can go to the holiday of lights and then you can come downtown, listen to some good music, and wait for the lemon to drop and then see fireworks.