City of Bluefield officials start petition for Grant Street Bridge

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Representatives in the City of Bluefield, WV are continuing to work towards a solution after the closing of the Grant Street Bridge.

City Attorney, Colin Cline, said a task force is still communicating with Norfolk Southern railroad, who technically owns the bridge. They also created both a physical petition that people can sign at city hall and an online version.

“The petition’s purpose is to basically make sure that Norfolk Southern and then our federal and state elected officials understand how important our bridge is to the entire City of Bluefield and to ask for their assistance in getting together to find a solution to repair or replace the bridge,” Cline stressed.

The second bridge task force meeting will take place on April 9, 2020. To sign their petition online, click here.

