City of Bluefield officials to secure resolutions for $17M sewer upgrades

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — City of Bluefield officials are in the final stages of securing resolutions for multi-million dollar sewer enhancements.

The city will receive a total of $17 million dollars in bonds between the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. City Attorney, Colin Cline, said this money will allow them to make improvements to sewers and upgrade their two local sewer treatment plants.

“There’s not any major issue, it just needs upgrades from time to time,” Cline said. “Especially with the treatment plants, we’re required by the EPA to have those in certain condition to limit what comes out of those, basically to keep the water quality around here clean. That all flows into Bluestone and the New River, ultimately.”

Cline assured residents rate changes were made at least a year ago, so the bonds will not cause any increases.