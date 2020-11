BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will go on as planned, despite the pandemic.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the tree near the “Tailyard” Dog Park on Princeton Avenue.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, with masks and physical distancing required. Attendees will also have the ability to park in the lot and enjoy the festivities from their vehicles.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.