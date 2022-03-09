BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One building in the City of Bluefield might seem a little bit brighter.

The top of the Bluefield Arts Center in Downtown Bluefield will shine with new LED lights. Led by city manager Cecil Marson and GIS Coordinator and Special Projects Manager Brandon Saddler, these new lights will shine throughout the evening. Bluefield, Virginia, Bluefield Public Works, and the Bluefield Fire Department aided in installing the lights.

Saddler said they decided to go with two colors in support of Ukraine.

“We decided with the current world events, you know, with Ukraine. The stuff that’s going on over there that we would do some sort of tribute or homage to try to show our support and solidarity with them so we did the blue and yellow,” Saddler said.

The lights will be turned on every day at 7:00 PM.