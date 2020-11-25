City of Gary to receive federal funding for water system repairs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A community in McDowell County is getting help with repairing their water system thanks to some federal dollars. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is issuing $485,000 in grants. This is for the planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.

Among those projects is the emergency repairs to the water system in Gary, WV. Over the Summer of 2020, city residents lost public water after a pump went out.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the grants on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

“Infrastructure investments are vital to growing West Virginia’s economy, creating good-paying jobs and ensuring our fellow West Virginians have access to basic human needs such as clean drinking water. I’m pleased ARC is investing in our state and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to advocate for ARC funding and other programs that prioritize Appalachia and rural America.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“As chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee, I have prioritized supporting programs that improve our water and wastewater infrastructure. It is welcome news that ARC is continuing to support important initiatives in West Virginia that strengthen water infrastructure in Gary, Grantsville, and Scott Depot. I look forward to further improving West Virginia’s infrastructure both above and below ground through my committee assignments and relationships with partners like ARC, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Here is a breakdown of the awards and the grantees: