City of Hinton has plans for next snow event

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A local city now has a plan in place to have a little fun in the snow.

City Officials in Hinton are planning to close down the intersection of Summers Street and 5th Avenue to allow kids to go sledding the next big snowfall. City Manager Chris Meadows said they want to give the kids a safe and fun activity.

“We thought there’s been so many let downs for the kids in the community due to COVID, and we thought this would be a really good fun community event to have,” Meadows said.

Meadows said they keep people posted through their Facebook page on when they will close the street.