City of Hinton hoping to boost economy with new businesses

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– In an advertisement partnership with 59News, the city of Hinton created a jingle to promote new businesses and activities in the area.

Hinton Mayor Jack Scott, said he hopes this will help bring more people to Hinton and create a family fun atmosphere.

“We’ve created a local business co-op and local businesses sponsor a 30 second ad and they get 20 seconds of the ad, and the jingle is the other 10 seconds,” Scott said. “So, our goal is to run this often enough that folks get familiar with it and they start their summer off rolling into Hinton.”

Scott said many of the new businesses opened along the river. This allows families to enjoy the business and the river at the same time. One of the businesses participating in the jingle is the River City Bar & Grill. Owner Craig Cantrell, said he is looking forward to what the future holds for the city of Hinton.

“I’m very excited because Hinton is such a beautiful place. We offer three different rivers and so much outdoor activity. We’re kind of a secret, but we’re about to be exposed I feel,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said he opened his restaurant to offer families another option to eat in the city, instead of leaving Hinton.

“It was needed in the community. You didn’t have a real place to eat and get a drink, legal beverages on the river. And it goes well with my raftign company,” Cantrell said.