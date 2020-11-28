City of Hinton host 2nd annual small business Saturday

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Community members in Hinton came out on the morning of Nov. 28, 2020, and visited local shops across the city. This year marks two years since the city of Hinton first hosted Small Business Saturday. Amy Richmond, one of the volunteers with Second Saturdays said this is a great way to help support local businesses.

“If we don’t support our small businesses, they’re not going to be able to maintain being open and being able to provide this to the community,” Richmond stated.

Things were a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before entering a store, customers received a pencil to help keep track of the amount of people in that store.

Owner of Boho, Kristal Straub, said she changed a few things about how customers can enter her store. One thing she said was new is having a line of people outside of her door waiting for entry.

“Yes, this year I had people waiting on the sidewalk, thanks to you all, normally we would be able to accommodate more people,” Straub said.

Straub also said it is more important to shop local businesses this year because of how hard some small businesses were hit during the shutdown.

“It’s more important this year because the small business have been particularly hit hard with the COVID, and the amount of business that’s gone down because of that. So it is even more important to support your small businesses,” Straub continued.

Supporting the community one business at a time.