City of Hinton installing new boat ramp to attract more tourists

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Hinton is known for its small businesses and rich history. During the summer, many people kayak the Greenbrier and New Rivers.

Cris Meadows, the City Manager of Hinton, said they are working on a project that will make putting the boats in the water a lot easier.

“So one of the main things that we are doing is we are building a boat launch ramp, a place where people will launch real boats not just kayaks,” Meadows said.

Right off of Route 20 and Route 3 where the two rivers meet, Meadows said this is the perfect spot to add the boat ramp. He told 59News many people use this spot to put in their boats, but it started to get rocky and sometimes hard for people to do so. He believes with adding this boat ramp, more people will come into Hinton.

“Most of our tourists are actually based around the water,” Meadows said. “And we believe that this will help attract more boaters, more fishermen.”

Meadows said people will be able to enjoy a few picnic tables as well as the views from the Bluestone Dam; however, Meadows said he is super excited this project is in motion and cannot wait to see how it will turn out.

“There are 15, 16, cars down here at all times,” Meadows continued. “There’s a lot of people that use this area and they’re going to be excited and it excites me to make everybody happy.”

Meadows also told 59News they plan to have the boat ramp done before next spring. If you want to keep up with construction, visit their Facebook page.