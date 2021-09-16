City of Hinton prepares for Railroad Days

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Another popular festival is almost back in southern West Virginia. Railroad Days is a little over a month away. Some things will be scaled back this year to follow COVID-19 precautions.

A vintage train will pick people up in Huntington and bring them to Downtown Hinton. People can also expect to see different vendors and live music.

“It’s a time for the people of Summers County to showcase Downtown Hinton and then it is also a time for the people that ride the train to come in and experience what life was like years ago,” Stacy Ford, Committee Volunteer said.

This year, they plan to have a kidzone with moon bounces. Usually, Railroad Days is two weekends long, but this year it will only be four days. The festival will start on Thursday, October 21, and end on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories