City of Hinton welcomes summer with big splash

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, city pools and water parks are finally opening reopening. That is no different for the City of Hinton.

Wild Water Express is getting cleaned and prepped for the summer. Hinton City Manager Cris Meadows said summer is just around the corner.

“We’re basically ready to go. The slide passed inspection yesterday and it’s running nice and smooth and we hope to have full capacity this weekend,” said Meadows.

Meadows said there will be no limited capacity and there are lots of activities planned. Wild Water Express officially opens Saturday, May 29, 2021.

