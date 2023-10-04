LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – One Greenbrier County city wins a nationwide award based on the beautiful features in the community.

Lewisburg won the Floral Impact Outstanding Achievement Award from the 2023 America in Bloom Program.

The city also received special recognition for its floral impact. All participants were evaluated on seven criteria.

The criteria are community vitality, overall impression, environmental initiatives, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas, and floral impact.