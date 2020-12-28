City of Montgomery plans to build fishing pier

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A new fishing pier is coming to one Fayette County community.

The City of Montgomery started working on a fishing pier about five years ago. Lack of funding put the project on hold for a while. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the city of Montgomery will received money for this project.

Mayor Greg Ingram said there is only one public river access in the city, so building this new pier will be more convenient for members of the community.

“Over across the river down Route 60 about a mile. So if you are familiar with the area, this is just a convenience thing and also we don’t have a kayak launching thing here, so that’s going to accommodate that also,” Mayor Ingram said.



Ingram said they just need a few more signatures. Once they receive those signatures, they will start to build the pier.