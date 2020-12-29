City of Montgomery seeing increase in people buying homes

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS)– A city in Fayette County is starting to see a boom in the housing market. More homes are being sold in the City of Montgomery.

In the past couple of months, administrators said new businesses are opening creating more jobs. These factors are bringing more people to the area, looking for real estate. Mayor of Montgomery Greg Ingram, said he hasn’t seen this much interest in the city in a very long time.

“We are starting to see property sales increase in Montgomery, we are starting to see some of the homes that were not selling starting to sell,” Ingram said.

Ingram also said the city is starting to see people from the new businesses moving into the homes that were not selling before.