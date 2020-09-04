City of Morgantown launches its Landlord Incentive Program for housing homeless individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The city of Morgantown announced in a press release on Thursday that it is launching the Landlord Incentive Programs for Homeless Individuals (LIP).

City officials explained that the LIP program is geared towards helping people get off the streets, out of shelters and into a more stable living environment that they can call home.

In 2020, the city completed a housing study that showed a lack of available housing options for very low and low-income renter households, according to the release.

The LIP offers landlords the following incentives:

$500 leasing bonus funded by the City of Morgantown

$25 application expense reimbursement funded by the City of Morgantown

$1,500 damage claim reimbursement funded by the City of Morgantown.

Security Deposit Assistance through the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and Bartlett Housing Solutions.

Case Management through the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and Bartlett Housing Solutions.

For landlords to be eligible for the LIP they must meet the following requirements:

The initial lease term must be at least 12-months and accept some amount of rent through housing vouchers.

Units must be in city limits.

Units must pass inspection and provide necessary accommodations.

The unit must be registered with the City of Morgantown Code Enforcement and have no outstanding violations.

Officials explained that while the LIP is funded by the city, community partners, non-profits, and social service agencies that will help implement the program. All landlords will be working directly with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and/or Bartlett Housing Solutions.

The City of Morgantown is encouraging all landlords that are interested in participating in the program to contact the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness at (304) 476-4717 and/or Bartlett Housing Solutions at (304) 282-2278. For more information on the Landlord Incentive Program for Homeless Individuals, visit this website.