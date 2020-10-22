City of Mullens planning cleanup at Conley Street playground

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The city of Mullens is planning on sprucing up one of their old parks. The cleanup will target the Conley Street playground, which was part of the old Conley School.

City commissioner Nathan England said he and other commissioners will join volunteers cleaning up leaves and fixing all the playground equipment.

“It’s been something that’s needed to be done for years and we’ve had people bring it to our attention recently and it needs to be done,” England said.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, the cleanup will start for anyone who wants to come help beautify the park. If you would like to volunteer or donate items you can contact England at the city hall.