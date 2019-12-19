City of Mullens receives new flags from nation’s capitol

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The City of Mullens was presented with two American flags by Congresswoman Carol Miller’s office.

The presentation took place at the Wyoming County Council on Aging on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Mullens Commissioner, Nathan England, said the city needed help replacing the old flag.

“It’s something everybody sees when they come into town first thing is the City of Mullens facility, the building and the flag represented there. A new one will be really nice,” England said.

Both of those flags once flew over the U.S. Capitol building. They will now fly over the city hall building in Mullens.