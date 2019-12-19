City of Mullens receives new flags from nation’s capitol

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The City of Mullens was presented with two American flags by Congresswoman Carol Miller’s office.

The presentation took place at the Wyoming County Council on Aging on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Mullens Commissioner, Nathan England, said the city needed help replacing the old flag.

“It’s something everybody sees when they come into town first thing is the City of Mullens facility, the building and the flag represented there. A new one will be really nice,” England said.

Both of those flags once flew over the U.S. Capitol building. They will now fly over the city hall building in Mullens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Farmers Market coming to Mercer Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers Market coming to Mercer Street"

LATEST: Investigators say missing woman is wanted out of Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Investigators say missing woman is wanted out of Virginia"

Both sides react to Articles of Impeachment vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Both sides react to Articles of Impeachment vote"

Rep. Carol Miller speaks on the House floor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Carol Miller speaks on the House floor"

Activists hold pro-impeachment rally in Downtown Beckley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activists hold pro-impeachment rally in Downtown Beckley"

Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp"