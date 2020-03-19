City of Oak Hill reducing number of employees on shift at one time

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The City of Oak Hill is reducing the number of employees present at City Hall.

Starting Friday, March 20, 2020, there will be as few as one employee present in City Hall. The building was closed to the public on Monday, March 16, 2020, and the doors will remain locked.

Public Works will still perform basic functions with one-man crews. The Sanitary Board will also operate with one person whenever possible. According to City Manager, William Hannabass, this situation is expected to last for at least two weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.