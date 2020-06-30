City of Oak Hill’s fireworks ordinance in place ahead of July 4th holiday

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The City of Oak Hill and its police department are warning those celebrating Independence Day ahead of July 4, 2020 about its fireworks ordinance.

In a press release, Oak Hill Police stated there are ordinances within city limits regulating the launching of fireworks.

The ordinance allows fireworks only on Independence Day between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Letting them off before or after July 4 are not permitted. The ordinance also applies to other certain holidays.

Oak Hill Police will have extra officers patrolling in and around the city, and will enforce the city’s fireworks ordinance.

The public is encouraged to visit the City of Oak Hill’s Facebook page to read the ordinance in its entirety.