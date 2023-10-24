PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton has picked its theme for the 2023 City of Princeton Parade.

The theme this year will be “Sounds of Christmas.” This event will be live streamed on the City of Princeton’s Facebook page. Following this will be a schedule of events happening in the city.

This parade will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. Businesses or other groups wishing to participate must register before November 10, 2023 by 4:00 P.M. Anyone else wanting to participate can sign up as well.

For more information, please call 304-487-5020, or visit, www.cityofprinceton.org/Parade.