PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The city of Princeton is offering annexation incentives to people or businesses who add their properties within the city boundaries.

The Princeton Economic Development Authority first recommended the incentives in a December City Council Meeting and gained unanimous approval in January.

There are three incentives that will last between three to five years; business and occupancy tax forgiveness, free trash pickup, and forgiveness of building permit fees.

Samuel Lusk, Economic Development Director for PEDA, thinks all three incentives will help the city of Princeton gain business and residential growth.

“It’s just to encourage folks that are outside the city to come in and to further the number of businesses within city limits and the number of residents,” Lusk said. “And, we hope when we get enough businesses to come into city limits that we can eventually eliminate the business and occupancy tax in the city of Princeton altogether.”

To learn more about how you can take advantage of these incentives, you can contact City Hall and speak with Lusk directly about the process and fill out the necessary paperwork.