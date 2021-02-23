City of Princeton preparing for municipal elections

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The city of Princeton is gearing up for municipal elections.

Princeton is divided up into four wards. Each ward has a representative who acts in the best interest of their region. City Clerk Kenneth Clay said this election usually does not see the same turn out as county wide elections; however, he said the officials elected to each ward are valuable to their communities.

“Their city council representatives, their local representatives are the most accessible representatives they have,” said Clay.



If you are interested in running for a city council seat, the application process is now open. The municipal election is Tuesday, June 1, 2021.