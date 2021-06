BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- As COVID-19 slowly retreats and the world is opening back up, many are looking for work or in need of a job.

Tranzact is a nationally recognized health insurance firm in Beckley. It is now looking to add to that firm by hiring 100 licensed insurance agents.

Vice President of Licensing and Contracting, Harless Stover, said with a competitive salary, growth potential, and new trendy office space, Tranzact is a great place for someone to start their career.