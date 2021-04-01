City of Welch holding public meeting to discuss flooding issues

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– The city of Welch is holding a public meeting Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to discuss flooding and infrastructure problems. The city is looking to secure funding for a street project to address concerns in the city.

After dealing with flooding in the same area for years, Mayor Harold McBride said this is a much needed project. McBride said they need the support from the community to get funding.

“We want to let everyone know exactly what we’re trying to do as a city of Welch and show that we, the county commission is on board with us,” McBride said. “We just want people to realize what we’re trying to do.”

The meeting will be held at the Armory at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, while following the proper COVID-19 guidelines.