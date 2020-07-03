City of Welch looking to show off history, asking for pictures of downtown

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The City of Welch is asking for your help with a project to show off some of the history of the downtown area.

City officials are asking for old pictures of buildings throughout Welch. Mayor Harold McBride said they want to cover the windows of the buildings with full-sized pictures, showing the history of each building.

“So what we’re doing, we want to tie back into those things, tie it to coal, also, every business has something related to coal, and entertain people when they come in,” McBride explained.

McBride said the goal is make Welch a more attractive tourist destination. He said they also plan to put in a walking tour of some of the buildings to show the town’s unique architecture.