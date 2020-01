FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- Peer pressure. It often leads teens down a path of destruction, but some believe positive peer pressure has the reverse effect and is just as powerful. Fayette County commissioners are using the power of positive peer pressure to keep local teens on the right track.

The 2014 Pittsburgh Youth Study found more than 50 percent of juvenile offenders continue to offend in adulthood. The same study found some interventions with juvenile delinquents ages 14-17 resulted in lower re-arrest rates; interventions like Teen Court programs.