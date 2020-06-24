Clay County man arrested after leading Fayette County deputies on chase, attacking officer

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Clay County man is facing multiple charges in Fayette County after leaving deputies on a chase and attacking one of them.

In Gauley Bridge on Tuesday, June 24, 2020, Fayette County deputies spotted Anthony Scott Lively, of Lizemores, Clay County, who was wanted on multiple warrants. Lively was arrested after trying to run away from them and jumping into the Gauley River. When brought in for processing, he attacked one of the deputies.

Lively was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Disregard (Vehicle), Assault on Officer and Fleeing on Foot. In Kanawha County, he was wanted for a May 28th theft of a vehicle. Lively was also wanted in Fayette County for Grand Larceny-Vehicle, Burglary and Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property from two incidents this year in Charlton Heights and Gauley Bridge.

He is now in jail.