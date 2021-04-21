Clay County man faces drug charges in Fayette County

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop in Fayette County is now resulting in drug charges for a man from Clay County.

During the evening hours of April 20, 2021, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over car in Gauley Bridge for a basic infraction. During the stop, a K-9 Unit was used to search the car.

As a result of the search, deputies discovered multiple bags of heroin and methamphetamines, weight scales, and cash.

Matthew D. Evans, of Lizemores, is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Evans is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail while he awaits court proceedings.