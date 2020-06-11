Clayton Burch will continue to serve as WV State Superintendent of Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Clayton Burch will serve as the next State Superintendent of Schools. The West Virginia Department of Education made the announcement during its June 2020 meeting.

Burch has been an employee of the WVDE for 13 years. He is the former Deputy Superintendent of the WVDE, and was appointed to the State Superintendent’s position in February 2020 after Dr. Steven L. Paine retired.

The West Virginia Board of Education touted Burch’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts to organize statewide meal distributions within 48-hours of school closures.

“The Board wishes to state that it has completed its evaluation of Superintendent Burch pursuant to W. Va. Code §18-3-1 and state that we are very pleased with Superintendent Burch’s performance since his initial appointment on February 21st. At that time, we had no idea that we would be facing the overwhelming challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on public schools. We recognize that Superintendent Burch has faced these challenges head on, and has provided valuable leadership and guidance to the State Board, the Department of Education, and the education community as a whole.” West Virginia Board of Education

Burch outlined three priorities as he moves forward in his role as State Superintendent. He will focus on social-emotional well-being, access and equity to technology, and overall academic achievement of students.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the State Superintendent of Schools,” Burch said. “My tenure, thus far, has been among the most pivotal times of my life, and the partnerships we have formed have allowed us to continue to serve the children of West Virginia in a seamless manner. My service in this role began with the pandemic and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to work with the State Board, county superintendents, our educators and service personnel, and the dedicated people at the WVDE to support our children and families at this time.”