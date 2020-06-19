Clean-up process underway after flooding in Fayette County

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — The clean-up process is underway in Fayette County after flood waters tore through parts of the community on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management and the West Virginia National Guard started the clean-up process Friday, June 19, 2020. Kevin Walker, the Director of the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, said both organizations are cleaning up debris.

“We have the National Guard that is going to come in today. We are going to start removing flooded debris and taking it to a staging area where we can get it into the landfill,” Walker explained.

Walker said they are also receiving help from several other organizations, including Team Rubicon and the American Baptist Men.

“So we are working on different aspects and we want the people down here to understand and know that we are here to help them, and we are going to do everything we physically can to get them back to some sense of normalcy,” Walker said.

After completing their work in Minden, crews will move on to places in Scarbro, Wipple, Oak Hill and Fayetteville. All debris must be left on the curb.