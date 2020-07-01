Cleanup underway at old ice house in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton city leaders are working to clean up the community. City manager, Cris Meadows, said they are cleaning up the old Silo ice house in Hinton.

Meadows said the building has seen a lot of wear and tear over the years. Once it is clean, city administrators will discuss what to do with the building.

“It could be recreational, could be a business, it could be a lot of different things. When we’re clean, which this process will take a while from what I understand, then we can use it for something positive in the community,” Meadows said.

Meadows said this is just one place the city is working to fix-up.