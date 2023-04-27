PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County residents had the opportunity to find a new, furry best friend on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is working with Mercer County Animal Shelter for an “Empty the Shelters” event.

Stacey Harman, the Director of Mercer County Animal Shelter, says with the assistance of the Bissell Pet Foundation, the price of adoptions will drop.

“We are able to drop the price of dogs to $50 and cats are $25,” said Harman.

The “Clear the Shelters Event” runs from May 1st to May 15th.