Click it or Ticket Campaign kicks off for month of March

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Police across the area want you to get the message: CLICK IT OR TICKET!

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers to buckle up.

Law enforcement officers are planning seatbelt checks during the month of March.

Jamie Wilhite, a sergeant with Beckley Police Department, said seat belts save around 15,000 lives a year across the United States.

“If the seat belt says the lives of your friends or family or anyone that you know, you would be thrilled that they are wearing it,” Sgt. Wilhite said.



Wilhite said if you are caught without a seat belt, you could be slapped with a fine.