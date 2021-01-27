Clinic for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine planned in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department announced they will be administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center.

The clinic is for those people who received the first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Those people will be contacted directly by health officers.

A second clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. This is for people to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

The clinics are being held in the Rescue Squad Education Center. It is located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton, WV.