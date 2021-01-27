Clinic for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine planned in Mercer County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department announced they will be administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center.

The clinic is for those people who received the first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Those people will be contacted directly by health officers.

A second clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. This is for people to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

The clinics are being held in the Rescue Squad Education Center. It is located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton, WV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News