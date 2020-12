PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department are asking for help from the community to locate a 17-year-old girl. Kaitlyn Prince was last seen on Nov. 27, 2020.

Miss Prince is from the Coal Mountain area. She is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 110-pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, however; her hair is dyed brown and white.