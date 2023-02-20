Monday a cold front towards our north will slowly slide its way closer to us. Cloudy skies, breezy west winds 10-15mph at times, and a few showers here and there. We’ll be lucky to see about a half an inch of rain through the whole day so we’re in good shape. Certainly, an umbrella kind of day with a better chance of moderate rain this evening. Highs in the 50s staying mild tonight as lows work back into the low 40s.

Tuesday starts with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles for the eastern mountain counties early. Those towards the west will start to clear up by the mid-morning with sunshine returning for everyone by the afternoon. This, of course, will help temps from the morning chill of the 40s into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon. Clear skies for most of Tuesday night will allow us to cool off into the upper 30s but we shouldn’t cool any more as clouds build in for the pre-dawn hour Wednesday.



Wednesday a warm front lifts north bringing early morning shower and warmer temps. Even before the sunrises, we’ll see temps pushing into the upper 40s with the 50s mid-morning. The warmup continues as we push into the upper 60s by the afternoon. We’ll have a few dry hours late afternoon into the evening as we wait for the arrival of a cold front overnight into Thursday. Temps remain mild with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday starts with a few dry hours under mostly cloudy skies. As our cold front slides closer, rain chances increase through the day with moderate showers and even a rumble of thunder for the late afternoon. Temps soar before the cold fronts arrival with many of us pushing into the low 70s. A near record warmth for many of us. Certainly, a day to watch the record books. Thursday evening, winds pick up and showers become more widespread before winds shift bringing in colder air. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s.



Friday is a sunny day but a chillier and windier one. Northwest winds pushing 20-25mph will certainly keep the chill in the air as we struggle to reach the mid 40s by the afternoon. At least we’re not talking rain or snow. Just the cold air at this point.

Saturday another system pushes in with warmer air to start. Temps warm from the upper 30s into the low 50s by the afternoon. Showers build by mid-morning for all to see rain. Showers continue for the rest of the day into our Sunday.



Sunday is another soggy day with widespread showers as temps work their way into the upper 50s. The mountains will be a bit cooler with many towards the east struggling to reach the low 50s. Showers will continue through Monday morning. Some ditches along roads and low-lying areas may begin to have issues. We’ll keep a close eye on rain totals over the week to fine tune this for us.



In your extended forecast, the mild and muddy winter continues with no real sign of a big cool down just yet. But remember, that cold can return at any time as we really don’t see our average highs getting out of the 40s until the end of March and freezes still possible through April into May. Just in case eager gardeners are thinking of getting a jump start. Best to wait.

PRESIDENT’S DAY – MONDAY

Hit & miss showers. Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

AM Sprinkles then sunshine. Highs warmer in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Heavy rain with a few breaks PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Very warm, showers building in. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Cooler but sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Showers return, slightly warmer. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

More rain, little warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Showers off and on. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers begin to fade. Some sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

WENDESDAY

Sunny and nice. Highs in the 50s.

