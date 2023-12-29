Friday morning begins with cloudy skies and temperatures starting off near freezing. A jacket would certainly help for your Friday, and you may want to keep it around as temperatures only make it into the 30s for afternoon highs. A fairly dry morning will eventually lead to increased chances for snow showers in the afternoon and evening. However, given warm ground temperatures, little to no accumulations are expected.

Friday night sees our snow coverage grow as overnight temperatures drop into the 20s. The best accumulations will be across the mountains and higher terrain, including Snowshoe. Roads will become slick and as road temperatures drop below freezing, black ice will be an issue for any overnight travelers, especially across bridges and overpasses.

Saturday starts off with a cold morning as temperatures are in the 20s. Snow showers will continue to move in and while we will see breaks, reduced visibility can be possible with any of the heavier snow showers. Black ice will continue to be an issue, especially across untreated and secondary roads, so it would help to give yourself an extra couple of minutes before hitting the road. Remember to keep the jackets around as temperatures only get into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Saturday night sees our snow showers fade overnight, first across the lowlands and then eventually across the mountains. Roads will still be slick so continue to watch for tricky road conditions through the overnight. Overnight lows Saturday night look to drop into the middle and upper 20s.

Sunday finally catches us a break at least to start your New Year’s Eve morning. Clouds will be stubborn, but enough peaks of sunshine should help with temperatures getting into the 40s. During the overnight, we’ll see a weak low pressure system move across and bringing back the chance for a few flakes across the higher terrain and mountains.

Monday continues with the chance for a stray snow shower here or there. Most of the activity looks to be contained across the mountains but some activity for the lowlands can’t be ruled out. Accumulations again look light with this system, but slick roads and potentially icy conditions will be issues to ring in the start of the new year.

Tuesday deals with a lingering snow shower chance across the mountains in the morning but an arriving high pressure system should begin to dry us out in the afternoon. Tuesday keeps our temperatures consistent as afternoon highs only make it into the 30s.

Wednesday is also trending dry with high pressure around. In fact, Wednesday looks to be our best shot at sunny skies yet with a mostly sunny afternoon expected. Temperatures will start off in the 20s for your Wednesday morning commute and they’ll look to climb into the 40s by dinnertime.

In your extended forecast, we are watching the chances for some more rain and snow showers to begin 2024. Temperatures will continue their roller coaster ride as they bounce back and forth between the 40s and the 30s. Whenever rain chances do return, always a good idea to have the StormTracker 59 app downloaded.

FRIDAY

Dry start. Snow showers build. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Scattered snow showers. Slick and icy roads. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Dry start. Snow shower chances late. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Snow shower chances. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

AM snow showers. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny start. PM clouds. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Snow showers early. Afternoon clearing. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry day. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Snow showers return. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.