CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — Due to flood relief efforts in Buchanan County to holiday gift donations and food drives, CNX Resources’ (NYSE: CNX) CNX Foundation contributed more than $100,000 to southwestern Virginia community-focused organizations throughout 2022.

This was all possible as a result from delivering upon CNX’s Appalachia First vision to more effectively leverage the Appalachian region’s vast natural gas assets, which are expected to benefit local communities.

CNX, which is currently Virginia’s largest gas producer is delivering on its multi-million-dollar commitment to invest in communities across the region. CNX Foundation to prioritize additional needs and opportunities for the communities in the region is due to an increased presence of operations and actions in Virginia.

“CNX is embracing our community-first, ESG philosophy to generate long-lasting, sustainable returns for southwestern Virginia communities. This means we step up when flooding devastates the region to support issues like children’s health and wellness and to help families put presents under the tree. We believe these investments and employee volunteerism makes measurable and visible differences in the communities we serve,” said Brian Green, CNX Resources Vice President of Virginia Operations.

Last year, CNX Foundation donated more than $88,000 to support flood relief and additional restoration efforts in Buchanan County and the rest of the region. CNX also helped 135 families through cash assistance, helped 500 homes with damage restoration, and also gave out over 4,200 meals to people who were affected by the flooding.

Direct Flood Relief included:

Producers Supply (supplies purchased and taken to Buchanan County) – $33,236.93

United Way Southwest VA – $20,000

American Red Cross – $20,000

Feeding My Sheep – $10,000 This grant was used to purchase food at $0.19 per pound. Approximately more than 52,000 pounds of food helped to feed people in southwest Virginia

Grace Fellowship Church of God – Flood Support $5,000 Total Funds: $88,236.93



CNX Foundation also was able to induce volunteering for food insecurity and children’s health and wellness. Employees were able to collect and donate $4,000 in gifts for children in the Southwest Virginia Stars Project. This included delivering 400 canned items for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. CNX employees also went over to Vansant to distribute food for Feeding My Sheep, Inc., a local food bank.

“We are so thankful for CNX’s dedication to our community. Our organization would not be well equipped to support the community without volunteerism. We are truly blessed CNX stepped in to provide aid to the southwestern Virginian families we serve every day,” said Amanda Thomas, Stars Ministries Director.

The CNX Foundation has also partnered with the football boosters program to purchase new equipment for the Tazewell High School football team.

CNX Foundation plans additional investments across southwestern Virginia in 2023.

To learn more about CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) “Appalachia First” plan, the company’s vision for the future, you can click here.