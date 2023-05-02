BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Coal City Fire Department in Raleigh County is set to receive a $21,580 grant from Raleigh County Commission to help provide ambulance service to Raleigh County.

Commissioners approved the grant during the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Commissioners said the fire department routinely provides ambulance services for 911 callers.

According to Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver, Coal City Fire Department workers have responded to around 40 calls, both in the Coal City district and around the county, when other ambulance providers aren’t available since February.

“When there’s not an ambulance available, or they’re busy, they’re leaning back on Coal City to help with that area,” Raleigh Commissioner Greg Duckworth said. “And our goal is to give the best service to Raleigh County, and I would hate to think one of my family members was having a medical emergency and there was nobody to respond to that.”

Duckworth added the grant, which will be used to purchase a vehicle, is small when compared to the life-saving work Coal City Fire Department gives the county.