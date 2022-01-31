Coal truck collision in Oceana closes Route 10

OCEANA, W.V. (WVNS) – All lanes of Route 10 in Wyoming County are closed after dispatchers said two trucks hit each other in Oceana.

At 8:53, dispatch received a call of two coal trucks hitting each other in the Oceana area. As a result, County Route 10 has been closed until further notice.

Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County Sheriffs, and Stat EMS are on the scene. As of yet no injuries have been reported.

