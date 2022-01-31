Coal truck collision in Oceana closes Route 10

OCEANA, W.V. (WVNS) – All lanes of Route 10 in Wyoming County are closed after dispatchers said two trucks hit each other in Oceana.

At 8:53, dispatch received a call of two coal trucks hitting each other in the Oceana area. As a result, County Route 10 has been closed until further notice.

Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County Sheriffs, and Stat EMS are on the scene. As of yet no injuries have been reported.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates on the accident and road closure.

