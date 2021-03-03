Coalfield Cook-off coming to McDowell County this summer

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A new event is coming to McDowell County this summer for those who love cookouts.

The city of Welch will hold the first ever Coalfield Cook-off. It is a Kansas City Barbeque society master series cook-off. Cooks from across the county can compete for a chance to go to Kansas City.

Event Organizer Andrea Ball said this will be a fun event for everyone to enjoy this summer.

“Now that COVID is starting to take a down hill trend and we are very excited about it,” Ball said. “So far the initial response has been very very exciting, and the Mayor and the City Clerk and the business development people over there are busy with this and looks like it will be a great event.”

Along with the cook-off, there will be a backyard contest, live music, battle of the bands, and more. It will take place June 11-12 in Welch.

For more information on the event, visit The Coalfield Cookoff Facebook page.